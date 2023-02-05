Kendall is the latest town to benefit from the Stronger Country Communities Fund after receiving a $450,000 funding injection for a new skate park.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams joined NSW Minister for Sport Alister Henskens at Kendall on February 4 to deliver the good news.
The new skate park will be situated on the old tennis club site after the last of the tennis courts were used for Pickleball.
Those old tennis courts will now be handed back to council.
"There was much to talk about with children of all ages but the message was very clear - a new skate park is what this community needs," Mrs Williams posted on social media.
Since 2017, the Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF) has provided $660 million for more than 2530 local projects that make regional communities even better places to call home.
The SCCF continues to deliver grassroots projects in every single Local Government Area in regional NSW.
The Stronger Country Communities Fund Round 5 aims to boost the wellbeing of communities in regional areas by providing new or upgraded social and sporting infrastructure, or community programs that have strong local support.
The deputy Premier has announced 530 successful projects across regional NSW that will share in the $160 million Round 5 of Stronger Country Communities Fund.
The projects included upgrades to local parks, sporting fields, community halls and community-led programs all which will increase the wellbeing of regional communities.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.