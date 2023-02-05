Camden Haven Courier

NSW state government announces $450,000 funding for new skate park at Kendall

By Newsroom
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:22pm, first published February 5 2023 - 3:36pm
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and NSW Minister for Sport Alister Henskens at Kendall after announcing funding for a new skate park. Picture supplied by Leslie Williams/Facebook

Kendall is the latest town to benefit from the Stronger Country Communities Fund after receiving a $450,000 funding injection for a new skate park.

