Things currently look dire for Kendall Riding for the Disabled ahead of their first classes for 2023 on March 7 and 8.
It's to the point where president Jenny McGregor has issued a call to arms as they pursue more volunteers within the next month.
Currently, their numbers stand at just 40 volunteers, but McGregor said that number was inflated as some of those volunteers are horse feeders only.
They need more. On any given day they could require up to 20 volunteers for the day to run smoothly.
"We're struggling. We need the volunteers to help run the classes. We need a leader and a side walker although some people may need two," she said.
"If we don't have those, we are limited with who we can put up for riding."
McGregor said they did have an option with how to run the classes should no volunteers be forthcoming, but it was a last-resort.
"We can run shorter classes rather than have people sitting around, but that's not really our preference," she said.
"That's all we can do if it comes to it, but we can only do what we can do. Safety is important so we've got to work with what we've got."
The club president acknowledged they weren't alone and "everywhere is struggling to get people" although any volunteer would be trained accordingly.
"We will never knock back a volunteer. If you're not familiar with horses we'll train you up until you're comfortable."
Kendall Riding for the Disabled will hold volunteer orientation days on February 28 and March 1 from 8.30am.
Morning tea and lunch will be provided.
"It's a day where we go over everything, give everyone a refresh and get everyone comfortable with the way things should be done," McGregor said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.