By the end of this week, Port Macquarie-Hastings duo Ben Grummitt and Lexi Bradford will know whether they have been selected for a trip to Darwin in mid-April.
The talented pair put their skills to the test at the third and final Hockey NSW under-15 state selection trials in Port Macquarie on February 4 and 5.
They started with 120 boys and 120 girls all aiming to earn a spot in the final 32 positions in each New South Wales team at the Hockey Australia under-15 national championships.
Hockey NSW under-15 lead coach Leigh McIntosh said the two teenagers were part of a class of 60 boys and 60 girls who challenged themselves at Port Macquarie.
He said there was a specific reason why they picked that location - it was with the nationals in mind.
"We deliberately chose Port Macquarie as the final destination because it was going to give us the best representation of the [humid] conditions the kids are likely to expect in Darwin in mid-April," McIntosh said.
"It gives us an opportunity to see how [the kids] handle the heat [as well as] educate our athletes on the heat management aspect as well.
"We're not concerned about the quality that was on show [because] it's going to be other factors that will make all the difference on whether we can take away a gold medal when we hit those nationals."
Port Macquarie has previously held the under-13 selection events for the respective Hockey NSW squads each year and the Hockey NSW hierarchy have been impressed with the way the town has hosted the events.
"With the new infrastructure coming online, it's only bettering the chances of more of these type of events coming to Port Macquarie," McIntosh said.
"We've got the perfect climate especially for the events that are happening in the northern half of Australia. It gives us a good opportunity to get our teams sorted so they understand what it's going to be like when they hit those championships."
The championships in Darwin in April will be the final-ever under-15 event as Hockey Australia moves to an under-16 model next year.
"There's been a couple of other Port kids who had made the previous squads, but not quite made it to the final level," McIntosh said.
"They'll get their opportunity in the next couple of years."
The final teams will be selected and announced on Tuesday night (February 7).
