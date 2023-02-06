Camden Haven Courier

Ben Grummitt and Lexi Bradford in the mix for selection in Hockey NSW under-15 state teams

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
February 6 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

By the end of this week, Port Macquarie-Hastings duo Ben Grummitt and Lexi Bradford will know whether they have been selected for a trip to Darwin in mid-April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.