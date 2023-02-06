Camden Haven Courier

'Awesome effort': Camden Haven SES volunteers help in Port Macquarie storm clean-up

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
NSW SES Camden Haven Unit volunteers Jamie Forsyth and Josh Hancock on the ground helping in Port Macquarie after the storm. Picture by NSW SES Camden Haven Unit

The NSW SES Camden Haven Unit immediately answered the call for help after a storm cell left a trail of destruction in Port Macquarie.

