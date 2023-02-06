The NSW SES Camden Haven Unit immediately answered the call for help after a storm cell left a trail of destruction in Port Macquarie.
Three teams, with a total of 13 volunteers from the NSW SES Camden Haven Unit, have contributed almost 300 hours to the massive clean-up effort.
They helped in the field and as part of the incident management team.
The unit's volunteers in the field drew on their training and experience to clear trees and carry out emergency roof repairs.
NSW SES Camden Haven unit commander Carolyn Dobson said it was an awesome effort and she was proud of the volunteers.
"To see such a small unit provide such a large amount of hours is awesome," Ms Dobson said.
"I think we became an integral part of the greater clean-up and response."
SES volunteers and agency partners travelled from far and wide to help the NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit respond to more than 260 calls for assistance after the wild storm hit on Friday, January 3.
Meanwhile, NSW SES Camden Haven Unit's volunteers have also recently travelled to Menindee, Gunnedah, Lismore and Parkes to lend a hand.
"We have really become an excellent service within the SES," Ms Dobson said.
"It's good to see we can become a support to other units."
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.