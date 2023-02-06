Multiple fire crews called after truck catches fire at Herons Creek

Multiple fire crews have worked together to bring a blaze under control at a Herons Creek truck holding yard.
They were called to the blaze on Bobs Creek Road at about 2.15pm on Sunday, February 5. Firefighters continued to extinguish and monitor the fire until about 5am on Monday, February 6.
A spokesperson from the NSW RFS said there were two trucks alight when they arrived.
"It looks like they had been parked there for a couple of days before the fire," she said.
NSW Rural Fire Service brigades from Wauchope, Camden Haven, Lake Cathie and Lake Innes attended, as well as Fire and Rescue NSW Laurieton HAZMAT crews.
A spokesperson from the NSW RFS Lake Cathie brigade said all firefighters worked hard to stop the loss of many other trucks in the yard and prevent the fire from spreading.
The NSW RFS spokesperson said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
