Camden Haven Courier

Multiple fire crews called after truck catches fire at Herons Creek

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A spokesperson from the NSW RFS Lake Cathie Brigade said all firefighters worked hard to stop the loss of many other trucks in the yard and prevent the fire from spreading. Picture by NSW RFS Lake Cathie Brigade

Multiple fire crews have worked together to bring a blaze under control at a Herons Creek truck holding yard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.