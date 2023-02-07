Dunbogan residents call for council to seal entire Scarborough Way length

Camden Haven residents have voiced their concerns after a section of gravel road on Scarborough Way will remain unsealed after seven weeks of road works.
The gravel section of Scarborough Way, known as the Tip Road, is closed to traffic until March 17 after work to reseal the road started on January 30.
Motorists are being advised to use The Boulevard as an alternative route to Dunbogan.
The Ocean Zephyr subdivision developer is required to upgrade part of the Tip Road as part of the development application conditions.
This section is from the current subdivision perimeter road (Scarborough Way) to the entrance of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
However, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has not committed funds to sealing about 200 metres of the remainder of the road.
In June, 2022 council told the Camden Haven Courier they were currently investigating options to seal the gravel section causing concern.
"It is one of many roads we are currently assessing as part of a longer-term strategy to upgrade our unsealed network," a spokesperson said.
Bruce de Graaf's property backs onto the Tip Road.
He has questioned why council hasn't committed funding to reseal the remaining section of the road, given the road works cause a big inconvenience to the community.
Mr de Graaf said the road poses a major danger for motorists when there has been a major wet weather event, due to the potholes created.
In times of flooding the gravel road been the only way out for residents because The Boulevarde has been inundated with water.
Dunbogan resident Janice Peake said it's disappointing council hasn't committed funds to seal the remaining 200 metres of road.
"It's ridiculous that it's not all going to be done in one hit," she said.
She doesn't use the gravel section of road unless it had been recently graded.
"Otherwise it was full of potholes, dust and everything else."
However, Mrs Peake said it's pleasing some work is going ahead and the plan includes a curved section of road to slow down the traffic.
The Camden Haven Courier has sought council comment on the issue but did not receive a response by the time this article was published online.
