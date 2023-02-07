Camden Haven Courier

Dunbogan residents call for council to seal entire Scarborough Way length

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
February 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The gravel section of Scarborough Way will be closed until March 17 while majority of it is sealed. Dunbogan residents are calling for council to seal the remaining 200 metres of road. Picture supplied by Janice Peake

Camden Haven residents have voiced their concerns after a section of gravel road on Scarborough Way will remain unsealed after seven weeks of road works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.