Herons Creek Public School's only kindergarten student fitted straight into the classroom.
Harry Newman might not have any other kindergarten students by his side but he is far from alone.
He has support at school from his older brothers Hugh and Billy, fellow classmates and teachers.
Harry is among 64,782 kindergarten students in public schools across the state in 2023 but the sole kindergarten student at Herons Creek Public School.
The five-year-old said he likes counting, maths, writing in his workbook and playing with his friends.
Herons Creek Public School teaching principal Nikki Cochrane said Harry is lucky because he has two year 1 boys and his brother Hugh in his class.
He is part of a combined kindergarten, year 1 and year 2 class. Harry's classroom teachers are Natalie Browne, Daniel Sarno and Mrs Cochrane.
"Harry is his own person and he is quite confident," Mrs Cochrane said.
"He has really gelled with the year 1 boys as well. They have taken on being role models for Harry."
Harry was familiar with the school, thanks in part to kindergarten orientation, before he walked through the gate for his first day of the 2023 school year on Tuesday, January 31.
Mrs Cochrane said Herons Creek Public School is very family-oriented and community-oriented. The school has 23 students in 2023.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
