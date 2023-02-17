Impact of March 2021 flood event lingers in the Camden Haven

The impact of the March 2021 flood event continues to linger in the Camden Haven.
Some Camden Haven residents are still rebuilding after the once in every 100 year flood that hit the Mid North Coast region in March, 2021.
Emergency service members are still haunted by their memories of the devastation they witnessed.
Some people remain without a home and rely on support services to get by on a day to day basis.
On March 19, 2021 people were warned about the rising water levels.
By Saturday, March 20 people woke up to discover their residential roads had turned into waterways, houses had been destroyed and precious possessions lost forever.
Andy Atkins lives on The Boulevarde at Dunbogan, across the road from the Camden Haven River.
Mr Atkins said they were fortunate because they had flood insurance, however the annual rate has gone up and they can no longer afford to pay the fee.
A handful of residents were paying $3000 for flood insurance. However insurers are now asking residents to pay anywhere from between $30,000 to $40,000.
Mr Atkins said the flooding event took them by surprise.
He'd been talking to locals about the risk of flooding on Friday, March 19 but no one seemed too concerned.
However, by 10pm that night the water had crept up to the first step of their indoor staircase.
By the early hours of Saturday, March 20 they were inundated.
"We didn't sleep that night," he said.
"Kept checking how high the water was getting.
"Couldn't do anything about it."
Mr Atkins said there is potential they will relocate in the future but plan to remain in the Camden Haven area.
Another resident, who didn't wish to be named, said it pays to shop around and do research when it comes to insurance.
The cafe building at Kendall, about 30 minutes south of Port Macquarie, is being revamped to ensure it can withstand any future flood event.
The cafe has been in operation for 10 years but owner Jenelle Nosworthy became the building owner about three months prior to the floods.
The business has been operating out of a food catering van called 'Travelling Millie', while the main building is repaired.
The new building has been designed with materials to ensure it's flood resilient.
Aussie Battlers - Pay It Forward creator Karen Sparkes said people are still experiencing the impact of the flood event - nearly two years on since it occurred.
She estimated the service has helped thousands of people, connecting them to essential services and setting them up with supplies.
There were many people who were left without a home because of the floods.
Karen said unfortunately there are still some people who don't have a roof over their head.
She said they remain traumatised and embarrassed about their situation.
"They don't like to ask for help," she said.
Karen said the housing crisis has made it enormously difficult for people to afford to pay rents, as well as bills and food.
However, that's where the service can help - by providing them with essential goods.
"People are going without and we just don't want them to go without," she said.
Karen is a North Haven resident and she said while her house wasn't flooded, the structure became damaged due to the moisture.
The damp walls meant her television and shelves fell down.
"The moisture actually softened the walls," she said.
There's one room in her house which still has mould in the ceiling.
On the afternoon of March 19 Karen went to see her Dad at Brigadoon Caravan Park.
She said the general feeling amongst residents was that the flood wouldn't be too extreme.
"No one really thought it would come up any further than it did," she said.
"I think they all thought it would go back out but it didn't."
Karen witnessed people walking through water to retrieve sentimental items - such as their family member's ashes.
Karen said the community spirit of people during the aftermath was amazing, as everyone came together to help each other.
"It was so overwhelming and so beautiful to see," she said.
Former NSW SES Camden Haven unit commander Carolyn Dobson said she'll never forget the day of the flood event.
She was tasked with knocking on doors at caravan parks on March 19, 2021 to warn people about the imminent risk of flooding.
However, she said unfortunately a lot of people chose to stay in their property, instead of taking the bus to evacuate.
Ms Dobson said she still remembers the haunted faces of people who had lost everything by Saturday, March 20 after the river rose quickly overnight.
"The saddest thing is when you see their eyes," she said.
"You can see their souls and they're just devastated."
There was one NSW SES boat operator who rescued 80 people by taking trips in a boat to a Laurieton caravan park.
"He just kept on going relentlessly," Ms Dobson said.
He saved 82 people, three birds in a cage, two cats and four dogs.
There were some SES members who went out to help others, despite their own homes being destroyed due to the flooding.
Ms Dobson's roof fell in and her back room was full of water.
"That was nothing," she said.
When asked if it's possible another extreme event could happen in the near future, Ms Dobson said anything is possible.
"It's the weather," she said.
Ms Dobson said people should pack a 'grab bag' with essential items and keep it near the front door in case they have to evacuate in the future.
Ms Dobson was a baby when the March 1963 and had never experienced a flood disaster as extreme as the one that hit in 2021.
For more information, or to become a volunteer visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer
