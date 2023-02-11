Sharyn Munro says she has always had a strong connection to nature and the environment.
The 75-year-old, who is an author of four books, lives at Dunbogan.
When she was seven-years-old Sharyn moved from Sydney to a farm at Erina on the Central Coast.
"Although it was a farm there was a little patch of bush down by the creek," she said.
"I think that put the love of the bush in my heart forever."
Sharyn went to school at a convent at East Gosford from when she was seven-years-old until she was 16, before moving to Newcastle for university.
After getting married, she moved with her then husband to a small rural village just outside Newcastle.
She said everyone knew everything about each other.
However, she said it was lovely and a great place to watch her children grow.
Sharyn said after some time her "privacy envelope needed expanding".
"I needed to be more in the country than in a little village," she said.
After an extensive search, the family found land at Mount Royal, near Barrington Tops National Park.
"It was an hour and a half from the nearest town," she said.
"It was beautiful and high at 3000 feet.
"Did you know that in Scotland, every mountain over 3000 feet is called a munro?"
After Sharyn's marriage broke down, she relocated to Sydney before moving back to the mountain.
Sharyn lived on the mountain for 12 years by herself in the solar-powered mudbrick cabin from 2002.
She never felt fearful, apart from the first night.
"I wasn't afraid because it was so remote," she said.
Sharyn has written books including The Woman on the Mountain (Exisle 2007) and Mountain Tails (Exisle 2009) which offer insight into her experience.
Sharyn said she aims to use her way with words for both storytelling and activism.
She's also written a book called Rich Land, Wasteland - how coal is killing Australia (Pan Macmillan/Exisle 2012), which arose from her empathy with the people and places of the nearby Hunter Valley being devastated from coalmining.
Sharyn has five grandchildren and said she will not stop trying to secure a better future for all generations.
"You can look after yourself and you can look after the planet at the same time," she said.
In 2014 Sharyn moved to the Mid North Coast at Upper Lansdowne to be closer to family at Old Bar.
She said she had to acclimatise back into civilisation and get used to the "sound of dogs barking".
In 2018 she moved to Wingham. However her house was flooded in the March 2021 weather event.
"I woke up in the morning and put my feet over the bed," she said.
"I was in water."
Sharyn decided to make the move Dunbogan. She loves to rise early and explore her surroundings on the coast and in the bush.
She captures nature and wildlife through photos and writes about her discoveries via an online blog.
Sharyn is doing several talks across the region to talk about her life and her publications.
She'll be at Port Macquarie Library on Tuesday, February 14 from 10.30am-11.30am. People can register via the Mid North Coast library website.
