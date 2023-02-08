The last week has shown some interesting weather patterns with the mini cyclone in Port Macquarie and picturesque days in South West Rocks.
We just need to take each day as it comes and hope that there is that opportunity to head out for a fish. Always keep safety in mind while going fishing, wear that lifejacket, let someone know where you are going and constantly assess the conditions.
Looking at the forecast for the next week we will see a consistent north-east wind on most days with the mornings being the favourable time to head out for a fish.
In the rivers, I'm sorry that I may sound like a broken record, but flathead still remain consistent with some terrific fish nearing a metre on offer. Lures, live bait and pilchards have all been well worth throwing.
In the Hastings River, school mulloway remain consistent. While the larger models have proven elusive, there are plenty of little fish, which is a good sign for the future.
Some of the local experienced fishos caught mangrove jack during the week in the Macleay and Hastings River mainly at dusk and throughout the night using live bait.
Mud Crabs have been sporadic with a couple of reports from further upstream in the Macleay, as well up the Hastings and Maria Rivers.
Fishing on the beaches, most afternoons this week at dusk there were some reasonably sized tailor caught from both Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie and at Grants Beach between Bonny Hills and North Haven.
Along with tailor, a few well-conditioned whiting have been caught on both worms and pipis on the beaches further North, while the occasional school mulloway remains active after dark especially around Middle Rock at Lake Cathie.
Off the rocks, tailor numbers and quality are reasonable with Point Plomer and Trial Bay Gaol faring best, while Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie is also worth a throw.
Most ledges are also holding bonito with Point Perpendicular proving very consistent.
Shelly Beach is still providing some nice bream and luderick for the local fishos.
Fishing offshore this week saw a drop in the water temperature and a push of green water, but that didn't stop the odd spanish mackerel and spotted mackerel being caught off Grassy Head and in Plomer Bay.
The inshore reefs are fishing well for snapper, flathead and pearl perch, with the current finally backing down to a manageable level for reef fishing, but this may not last for long.
The FADs are still holding plenty of mahi mahi, although predominantly juvenile models at present.
