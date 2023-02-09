Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club left one of their best race performances at Ocean Thunder for last... until Mother Nature decided to put a stop to it.
The club's under-23 women's crew - the Boatettes - did everything perfectly in their fourth-round race at Dee Why Beach on Saturday, except for the final 30 metres when the ocean didn't want to play ball.
Sweep Steve Monaghan conceded they simply had no luck which saw them slide from first to fourth by the finish line at the annual professional elite surfboat series.
"In a sense, we put together a perfect race," he said.
"We were flying off the beach, got out to the cans first, turned and were three lengths in front on the way home and it was just gold.
"Then a little wave didn't deliver for us, three boats then jumped on a big [wave] out the back and by the time it hit us it wasn't green; it was broken and ugly.
"Those three boats got on it and came through us. It's hard to take when things like that happen, but you can't do anything about it."
The fourth-round OT races brought to an end the Boatettes' first full-time crack at the elite professional surfboat event and Monaghan said they had taken a lot of learnings.
Most importantly, it hadn't been a waste of time.
"It's so surprising how those crews maintain boat speed and they'll run over you for a place, don't you worry about that," he said.
"It's definitely sheep stations down there; not so much here."
Across the four rounds, Wauchope-Bonny Hills made the final in round one, were in "survival mode" during a challenging round two and in the third round they finished middle of the table.
In the fourth round they registered a couple of thirds and fourths in a "tough day at the office".
"We didn't get amazing results; we couldn't get into the elimination rounds or the semis which you get more points for," Monaghan said.
"If you're in the lower area they seed you against the good crews, so we're racing the big guns all the time.
"It's a bit like surfing where the wildcards are against Kelly Slater."
Monaghan said they could be interested in going back next season, although there is doubt about whether the financial strain that accompanies any acceptance to the event is worth it.
"If you want to chase something and become good at this sport, it's worth it.
"It's the next level of competition and if you want to play around with the best you have to race them," he said.
Wauchope-Bonny Hills will now head to the ASRL Open this weekend to test themselves against the best women's under-23 crews in Australia.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.