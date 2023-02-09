Camden Haven Courier
Council

Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson questions timing of move to bring forward election for deputy

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
February 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Peta Pinson questions the timing of the move, supported by Crs Danielle Maltman, Josh Slade and deputy mayor Adam Roberts. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Speculation was in the air before the mayoral media conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.