Speculation was in the air before the mayoral media conference.
Some called to council's chambers early on Thursday, February 9, wondered if Peta Pinson, who is contesting the seat of Port Macquarie for the National Party, might be bowing out as mayor.
That was not the case.
Cr Pinson declared she will not resign as mayor and she will be pushing ahead with her desire to represent the community at a state level.
Instead, her announcement was to condemn a motion from Cr Nik Lipovac, which is set to go before Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's February 16 meeting.
The motion seeks to bring forward an election for the position of deputy mayor, which has been held by Cr Adam Roberts since early 2022.
"Of course the move to replace our current deputy mayor is legal, but is it a move that is going to benefit our community? For me, that is an emphatic no," Cr Pinson said.
"I can't see how breaking an incredible mayor and deputy mayor partnership that is leading the way, bringing about fundamental change to the organisation and ensuring our community's voice is heard, is at all in the best interests for our community."
Elected councillors have the choice between setting the term of the office of deputy mayor to be the same as the mayoral term, or for it to be a shorter term.
In January 2022, the newly elected councillors opted for the longer period, with Cr Roberts elected as deputy mayor at that time.
Cr Roberts also spoke out against the move, saying he hoped the motion would be withdrawn.
"I am incredibly disappointed to see the move to reverse a previous decision of council," he said.
If a fresh vote does goes ahead, he will put his name forward again for the position.
"I will be contesting the election in support of our mayor and to continue to support our council staff, who are doing a great job," he said.
Cr Lipovac was in the audience to hear the mayor and her deputy's response to his motion.
Speaking to the media afterwards, he said it was a standard practice of many councils to put forward the opportunity for another councillor to take over the deputy mayor's position, every 12 months.
He said it was just a chance to change things up a bit and give others an opportunity to learn new skills.
"It is something I put together and something we have been thinking about pretty much for the last 12 months," he said.
"We would like to see a change in the deputy from time to time."
Cr Lipovac is undecided if he will put his name forward in the event of a deputy mayor vote.
