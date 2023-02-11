The Bureau of Meteorology (The Bureau) has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Macquarie Coast for Saturday and Sunday, February 11 and 12.
Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.
These conditions are due to Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, which is estimated to be 325 kilometres northwest of Norfolk Island and 1160 kilometres east of Coolangatta.
The cyclone is moving quickly towards the southeast. The centre of the cyclone is expected to pass over or near Norfolk Island on Saturday evening, with residents on the island bracing for strong winds and dangerous surf.
The hazardous surf conditions along the East Coast are expected to impact parts of northern NSW over the coming days, with Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) urging the public to exercise caution when visiting the coastline.
The Bureau is predicting that hazardous surf conditions are likely along the northern half of the coast from Sunday, extending from the Hunter region up to the Queensland border.
Waves are expected to reach the 3-3.5 metre mark and strong winds are also predicted, ramping up Saturday and peaking late Sunday.
SLSNSW is encouraging people to consider staying out of the water.
"These conditions have the potential to cause high winds which can be dangerous for rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming," SLSNSW Director of Lifesaving Joel Wiseman said.
"Our resources are actively patrolling and Support Operations Teams from the Hunter to the Far North Coast are in operation, but if you take are planning on taking a risk, we strongly urge you to check BeachSafe and understand your limitations."
Club call-out teams, Duty Officers and surf rescue assets are on standby, as always, to respond to critical coastal incidents.
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.