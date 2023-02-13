Camden Haven residents are invited to learn about frogs and the vital role they play in the environment at a Hastings Landcare event.
Charles Sturt University's Dr Alex Knight will be leading the Hastings Landcare's River Restoration and Management Workshop at Comboyne Showground.
The workshop is on Friday, February 24 from 9am-1pm.
Dr Knight said frogs are our environmental indicators.
She will speak about the key features of frog habitat and how to improve it, as well as introduce attendees to rare local frog species and their calls.
The event is funded by the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
During the event attendees will explore the Thone River to see a restoration project being undertaken by Comboyne StreamCare.
This project involves weed control, fencing and planting.
Comboyne StreamCare coordinator Marg Duffy said it's important to look after our rivers and streams for wildlife, including frogs and platypus.
"We will discuss what native plant species you should use and where to plant them," she said.
"There is also a known population of platypus that we will keep our eyes out for while we are there."
A Local Land Services representative will also outline permissions and permit requirements required before carrying out any major work, including use of rocks or re-snagging.
Local Landcare Coordinator Stephen Allwood said many landholders are asking for this information following recent flooding.
"We are looking forward to learning about the permit process," he said.
A weed control demonstration and discussion on managing the river with stock will also feature at the workshop.
The workshop is free for attendees. To register contact 0467 864 465 or office@hastingslandcare.org.au
