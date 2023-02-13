Camden Haven Courier
What's on

Frogs in focus at Hastings Landcare's River Restoration and Management Workshop

By Newsroom
Updated February 13 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ornate burrowing frogs will be discussed at the Hastings Landcare's River Restoration and Management Workshop. Picture supplied by Alex Knight.

Camden Haven residents are invited to learn about frogs and the vital role they play in the environment at a Hastings Landcare event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.