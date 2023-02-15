4 beds | 2 baths | 4 cars
This substantial home would suit a variety of uses, it's ideal for multi-generational families, or possibly a second income stream.
The location offers a great lifestyle. It is handy to the centre of Kew, and golf and bowls are at the back door
The home has been tastefully upgraded. There is potential for self-contained living on both levels. There is a large, new master suite with an ensuite on the ground floor that opens to a screened indoor/outdoor retreat.
There is a huge, covered outdoor area. A full kitchen adjoins what would easily convert to a ground-level granny flat.
Upstairs features open-plan living with a large kitchen, three bedrooms, and a bathroom. The verandah offers filtered views over Kew Golf/Bowls Club.
There is also a lock-up garage, a carport plus extra covered off-street parking.
Allow plenty of time to inspect and absorb the many features of this accommodating property.
