Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club's future is in good hands if the excitement surrounding the club's three new under-19 surfboat crews are any indication.
The two girls' and one boys' crew are approaching the end of their introductory season into the sport and trainer Dylan Sainsbury likes what he sees from the new recruits.
He played a role in getting the kids interested in the sport through his role as a teacher at St Josephs Regional College when they ran a bronze medallion course leading into the season which started in October.
"A lot of the kids know me and some of the other teachers so when you know someone in something you're more likely to get involved," Sainsbury said.
"We weren't trying to get any kids out of it; it wasn't targeted at anyone or trying to get new rowers. It was trying to get kids involved in community service.
"It's fantastic we got any kids out of it and to have three crews is awesome."
Sainsbury said the club hadn't had an under-19 crew since the now-under-23 women's crew - the Boatettes - progressed through the ranks.
"Out of the 15 kids who wanted to give surfboats a go we've now got 12 of them rowing which are pretty good numbers," he said.
"There's always the trouble of making the connection at any club because there's always been courses that have been run, but it's the advertising of those kinds of courses in schools which probably leads to the success."
The club's next generation have only competed in a handful of carnivals throughout the 2022/2023 season, but Sainsbury was hopeful all three crews would be regular starters by the 2023/2024 season.
"They haven't been able to participate in the whole season because they started learning a little bit too late for that so it's been an introductory season," he said.
"I think they're going great because it's a difficult sport to get your head around.
"It's very technical, but they've got the right attitude and they're a great bunch of kids. I think they'll be able to stick with it moving forward."
