If you're not as quick around a tennis court as you once were, Lake Cathie Tennis Club might have an alternative way for you to spend your free time.
It comes in the form of only having to move around half the court in what is known as small-court tennis which operates under similar rules to the normal court alternative, but you don't have to move as far.
A normal service box acts as the baseline instead and the game operates with the use of compressed tennis balls.
Lake Cathie Tennis Club member Barry Lynch said it was a suitable alternative for young children who were yet to try full-court tennis as well as those who were getting older.
"It doesn't cost much because all you've got to do is get plastic strips and mark out the reduced size and then play tennis rules," he said.
"The beauty about this is it's not Pickle Ball. In Pickle Ball you need a concrete court and you need a plastic ball and a special racquet. Here you use existing tennis equipment so it's very cheap."
Players serve only to blue service areas and play under-arm while volleys or smashes are not allowed "in the kitchen" - the marked area closest to the net.
The ball is a supplied low-compression ball and Lynch said it was a great way to get outside.
"It's well-proven over many years through a lot of studies with racquet sports that tennis is one of the best exercises for your physical and mental health," he said.
"A lot of people have given up tennis because it's too much for their body, but this is a lot easier to play and for those who can't run as fast, it's ideal," Lynch said.
Lynch is trying to generate interest in the Lake Cathie community so they can challenge Bonny Hills to the small-court equivalent of the Australian Open.
"It's been going at Bonny Hills for about a year," he said.
"I went down there and had a hit with them and thought why can't we do it here. They said when you get going we'll have a competition and take you on."
Small-court tennis is held every Monday morning between 8.30am and 10am at Lake Cathie Tennis Courts.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.