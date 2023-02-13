Youngest-ever first grade captain, youngest-ever first grade coach and now Riley Papas can complete the Camden Haven Redbacks' club trifecta as their youngest-ever president.
And it's all due to one main factor - a true love of the club as he prepares to lead them ahead of the 2023 Football Mid North Coast season which will kick-off in April.
Being a leader isn't a new phenomenon for the 24-year-old who will also have to juggle father and family duties with wife Imogen expecting their second child later this year.
But he wouldn't have it any other way.
"I love the club; this has been my whole life in a sense, so if I could help out in any way I was more than happy to do so. I couldn't say no," Papas said.
"If that many people are knocking at your door saying it's the right choice, it's got to be the right choice."
He said he didn't need a lot of convincing once the rest of the club's committee members came forward with a proposal.
"I'm always going to help the club and we've got great support this year which allows me to come in and take the role and hopefully progress the club even further than it has been the last few years."
In recent times Papas has been a mainstay at the club as they swept everything before them on the field - particularly over the last three seasons in the men's northern league.
They know their first grade side will face far tougher tests in the newly formed Zone Premier League which was created after the collapse of the Coastal Premier League at the end of the 2022 season.
But it's his knowledge of the Camden Haven area and strong business acumen that could allow the Redbacks to continue to make giant strides off the field.
He knows what the club stands for and wants to build on that.
"I like to think that people respect us as a club for its inclusiveness," he said.
"We like to get more involved with the Indigenous community and give them an outlet because that's a very important part of our country and our land.
"There's already some exciting plans in the works with how we can connect with the Indigenous community and be all inclusive and as one.
"That's the key for us. If everyone in our region, no matter what age, sex, race, can come kick a football around and enjoy it, that's what we want."
On the field, the former captain wants their success to flow through all their grades from under-sixes all the way up to first grade - boys and girls.
He wants Vince Inmon Field to turn into a fortress and be a place where opposition teams are never comfortable.
"Retain our numbers is the first goal and I think we'll do that and from there we can continue to grow the club," he said.
"We also want to make our fields a venue and create an atmosphere where people want to come and play and be involved from under-six right through to [Zone] Premier League."
