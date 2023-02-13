Camden Haven Courier

Riley Papas to become Camden Haven Redbacks' youngest-ever president

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 13 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Papas will become Camden Haven Redbacks' youngest-ever president in 2023. Picture by Paul Jobber

Youngest-ever first grade captain, youngest-ever first grade coach and now Riley Papas can complete the Camden Haven Redbacks' club trifecta as their youngest-ever president.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.