Missed by that much.
That's how Wauchope-Bonny Hills surfboat sweep Steve Monaghan reflected after his under-23 girls crew achieved a semi-final finish at the Australian Surf Rowers League (ASRL) Open at Bulli on February 11.
"Bittersweet; there were some really good aspects, but going from a clear second to [having] boats overtake us shouldn't happen, so we need to work on those little things," Monaghan said.
"We lost our way a little bit and then everyone caught up to us. We bobbed around like a cork for about 10 strokes which was a bit of a bummer. It's something we need to work on."
The Boatettes were cruising along in second position halfway through their semi-final before they struck trouble on the way home and "hit a flurry of waves".
"They (the waves) weren't broken, but it was a bit of swell and they were close together which upset our rhythm and we had to reset and go again," Monaghan said.
"The wind was blowing too and when you're not driving along, the boat gets the wobbles up. We were getting blown off our course and then had to readjust."
They set themselves the goal of reaching the final six at Australia's premier surf boat event which attracts more than 3000 competitors.
In the end, the three boats that prevented them from achieving that were either state or national champions.
"We came fourth (in the semi-final) which was a bit of a bummer," Monaghan said.
"But we were up against some good opposition; Glenelg who are Australian champs, Dicky Beach who are Queensland reps and South [Curl Curl] who are the NSW reps.
"Those are the three who went through in our race and we were sticking with them except for when we messed up a bit."
Wauchope-Bonny Hills' other crew - their reserve men - only made the first elimination round.
"They rowed quite well, but didn't get enough points to progress which is a bit of a shame because they were up against some pretty stiff competition," Monaghan said.
"It was pretty fast and there weren't many waves around for assistance either so it was pretty flat-water stuff for them."
