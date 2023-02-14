Camden Haven Courier
Breaking
Watch

Port Macquarie wins NSW State Cup tender bid to host touch football carnival from 2023-2025

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie will remain the home of the NSW State Cup for the next three years. Picture by Paul Jobber

The NSW State Cup touch football carnival will stay in Port Macquarie for the next three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.