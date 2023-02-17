Charlotte Cooper is aspiring to become the next David Attenborough.
It's the Wauchope High School student's dream to become an ornithologist and travel the world to study bird species.
Birdwatching is a hobby which Charlotte has been participating in for years. Her dad is also enthusiastic about the pastime.
They use an app by BirdLife Australia called Birdata to record and count birds.
Charlotte has participated in three national Twitchathon events, which is a race where teams compete to observe as many different species of bird within a 30 hour period.
In 2019 Charlotte was in a team which placed third in the race.
Due to the drought, many bird species travelled to different areas in search of water.
Charlotte's team travelled from the coast to Manilla to participate in the race.
Charlotte said she wants to advocate on behalf of birds, given they play such an important role in pollination.
"I want to conserve bird species for future generations," she said.
Charlotte said human development and environmental issues can have a detrimental impact on bird habitats and their population numbers.
Charlotte was selected to attend the National Youth Science Forum (NYSF) in January as part of its Year 12 STEM program.
The experience gave her the opportunity to engage with scientists from all over the world, including Professor Veena Sahajwalla, Adam Spencer and Dr Karl Kruszelnicki.
Charlotte visited Canberra to explore the Australian National University (ANU), during the second week of the trip.
She toured the National Computational Infrastructure (NCI) and stood within centimetres of Australia's largest supercomputer.
"I also attended one of Australia's leading facilities in gravitational waves and dark matter research," she said.
Charlotte thanked Wauchope Rotary, NYSF, Wauchope High School and her family for their support in enabling her to attend the event.
Charlotte's family are aviculturists, which means they can keep and care for birds on their property. They have a special license which allows them to keep native birds.
Charlotte's favourite pet birds are the woodswallows, which she said are tame and feed from her hand.
When Charlotte graduates high school she'd like to study to become a wildlife conservation biologist at Deakin University in Melbourne.
