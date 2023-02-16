Camden Haven Courier

Fair Trading and SafeWork target Bonny Hills and Laurieton worksites in compliance blitz

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
February 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Assistant Building Commissioner Matt Whitton and NSW Fair Trading manager compliance building Belinda Orris are part of the team to visit the region. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Inspectors have targeted residential building worksites across the region during a joint compliance program.

