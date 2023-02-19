Camden Haven Courier

Kendall Tennis Club unveils two new Pickleball courts and full completion of court six

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:22am, first published February 20 2023 - 10:49am
Wendy Hudson (centre) celebrated another milestone at Kendall Tennis Club on February 17. Picture supplied by Wendy Hudson

Kendall Tennis Club has achieved another milestone after they officially celebrated the full completion of court six and the unveiling of two new Pickleball courts on February 17.

