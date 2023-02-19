Kendall Tennis Club has achieved another milestone after they officially celebrated the full completion of court six and the unveiling of two new Pickleball courts on February 17.
The club also revealed the new hitting wall - named in honour of life member Roger McCosker - which has been decades in the pipeline.
Mr McCosker has contributed more than half a decade of service to the club, but club president Wendy Hudson said it wouldn't have been possible without additional funding.
"This was a $350,000 build and we are so grateful for a Regional Facility Fund grant from the NSW Government of $250,000 along with Tennis Australia's $39,000 and our amazing local Kendall Community Op-Shop's contribution of another $20,000," Hudson said.
"I'm extremely proud of how far our club has come and even more excited for its future.
"I have best role models in both my parents Roger and Denise McCosker who have devoted so much of their lives to this wonderful community club."
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said Kendall could now line up alongside Coffs Harbour and Ballina for their tourist attractions.
"Coffs Harbour might have the biggest banana and Ballina the Big Prawn, but Kendall can now lay claim to the biggest hitting wall in NSW along with the best tennis centre in regional New South Wales," she said.
"It's been an absolute privilege to work alongside Wendy and her amazing committee over the past 12 years and be present for the official opening of stage five."
