Port Macquarie-Hastings Council allocates funding to seal entirety of Scarborough Way

By Liz Langdale
Updated February 21 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 12:00pm
The gravel section of Scarborough Way, known as the Tip Road, is closed to traffic until March 17 after work to reseal the road started on January 30. Council has announced it will seal the remaining 200 metres. Picture by Janice Peake.

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will seal the remaining 200 metres of Scarborough Way in Dunbogan after allocating funding to complete the works.

