Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will seal the remaining 200 metres of Scarborough Way in Dunbogan after allocating funding to complete the works.
The announcement comes after the Camden Haven Courier published an article outlining residents' concerns, after the 200 metre section of gravel road was going to remain unsealed after seven weeks of road works.
The gravel section of Scarborough Way, known as the Tip Road, is closed to traffic until March 17 after work to reseal the road started on January 30.
The Ocean Zephyr subdivision developer is required to upgrade part of the Tip Road as part of the development application conditions.
This section is from the current subdivision perimeter road (Scarborough Way) to the entrance of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A council spokesperson said they were pleased work will proceed to seal a 200 metre section (the missing link) of unsealed road along Scarborough Way.
"Funding for this project has now been committed under our road renewal and maintenance planning program, and the work is due to start in the coming weeks," he said.
The work covers the missing link between the entrance of the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the section of the road currently being sealed by the developer.
"While this remaining section of road will be funded entirely by council, we acknowledge and are thankful for a separate NSW Government grant we received under the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program (RLRRP," the council spokesperson said.
That grant will cover the costs of other road projects elsewhere in the LGA.
Dunbogan resident Bruce de Graff said he's glad council is carrying out the works to ensure the entire gravel section of Scarborough Way can be sealed.
Mr de Graff said it makes sense the whole road should be sealed at the same time, to avoid disruptions to motorists in the future.
Motorists are being advised to use The Boulevard instead of Scarborough Way as an alternative route to Dunbogan.
