Lord Howe Island's Woodhen population numbers are continuing to climb after the successful implementation of a rodent eradication program in 2019.
Lord Howe Island is home to threatened species found nowhere else on earth.
A recent Woodhen census was conducted by a team of Lord Howe Island Board staff, Taronga Conservation Society Australia and contractors who systematically searched the remote Island for three weeks to record the recovery of the Woodhen population.
The island survey found the population of endangered Woodhens has grown to 1147 birds.
In March, 2022 the Lord Howe Island Board carried out a survey of the birds, which found 778 Woodhens over a two week period.
There were only 209 in 2019 before the rodent control program began.
There were thousands of rodents on the island prior to the program. They are detrimental to the survival of the island's native plants and animals.
Minister for Environment James Griffin said Lord Howe Island is a World Heritage listed island that is home to a number of threatened species found nowhere else on earth.
"The NSW Government's rodent control program is a world first for a permanently inhabited island, and the results for the biodiversity on Lord Howe are remarkable," he said.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the community plays a significant role in the continued success of the rodent control program.
"The Lord Howe Island community has been working to make sure the program is a success by supporting the strong biosecurity measures that the Lord Howe Island Board has put in place, including routine rodent detection dog searches throughout the Settlement area," Ms Williams said.
"The Island has a huge range of unique plants and animals and the rodent control measures are delivering a great outcome that is helping to safeguard the future of this much-loved place."
Systematic surveys of the Woodhen have been conducted since 1985. It's one of Australia's longest ongoing bird population monitoring projects.
In the NSW Budget 2022-23, the Liberal and Nationals Government invested another $32.9 million over four years to continue supporting the delivery of a comprehensive biosecurity regime to protect the Island from rats and other invasive species.
