Camden Haven Courier

Lord Howe's Woodhen numbers skyrocket into the thousands

By Newsroom
February 21 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodhen on the top of Mount Gower, Lord Howe Island. Photo: Liz Langdale.

Lord Howe Island's Woodhen population numbers are continuing to climb after the successful implementation of a rodent eradication program in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.