Election countdown: 'Meet the Candidates' forum for Laurieton as election looms

Sue Stephenson
Sue Stephenson
Updated February 20 2023 - 11:50pm, first published 9:00am
The four Port Macquarie candidates. Top: Leslie Williams (LP) Keith McMullen (ALP). Bottom: Stuart Watson (GRN) and Peta Pinson (NATS)

Candidates for the two state electorates covering the Hastings Valley are about to face-off in the first public forums of this campaign.

Editor, North Coast

Local News

