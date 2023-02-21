Camden Haven Courier
Council

Parking across Port Macquarie-Hastings under the microscope as part of future planning

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
February 22 2023 - 4:00am
Parts of Bold Street, with higher levels of parking demand, could trigger the need to consider the introduction of short time limits in the future, a parking management plan says. Picture file

A review of Laurieton's typical weekday parking occupancy rates reveals parking is available within a short walking distance of key destinations, a parking plan says.

