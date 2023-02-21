A review of Laurieton's typical weekday parking occupancy rates reveals parking is available within a short walking distance of key destinations, a parking plan says.
A snapshot of the current parking situation - and more - is contained in a draft Parking Management Plan 2023 - one of two documents developed through an extensive study process by external consultants for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
Areas close to capacity tend to be in front of Laurieton's key spots, such as the library or CBD supermarket, but parking spaces are available nearby.
Parking supply in North Haven is generally "considered adequate" to meet the short-term parking needs, according to the Parking Management Plan 2023.
When it comes to Port Macquarie, parking surveys show that one and two hour core parking areas in the Port Macquarie town centre are at or above 90 per cent capacity.
Parking surveys in Wauchope showed while individual areas are regularly close to full at peak times, there is an adequate supply area-wide in the short-term.
The Parking Management Plan is broken into six chapters. Each chapter has a theme, a set of objectives and a set of actions.
The plan considers the current parking situation, forecasts future demand, describes future transport and technology trends, and outlines key policy objectives to inform a proposed parking implementation plan for the region, the document said.
The second document is a draft Parking Policy, which is an overarching strategic document to guide parking management now and into the future.
The council will place the two draft documents on public exhibition for comment.
Mayor Peta Pinson said a higher-level view was needed about how to manage parking in the future and it was time for mature conversations around parking.
Cr Pinson said she wanted to hear what the community had to say about parking including solutions.
"I want people to not be apathetic and to let us know what they think when it comes to parking," she said.
A further report detailing the public submissions is due at the May 2023 council meeting.
The parking planning comes at a time of rising car ownership, coupled with population growth.
The new documents will replace the 2011 Parking Policy and Strategy.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
