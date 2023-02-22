Camden Haven Courier

Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club prepares for NSW state surf life saving titles

By Paul Jobber
February 23 2023 - 4:00am
Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club pose for a pic with their boat. Picture supplied by Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club

Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club will hope their state title tilt at Queenscliff in March will see them reap the rewards of their hard work in the 2022/2023 surf life saving season.

