Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club will hope their state title tilt at Queenscliff in March will see them reap the rewards of their hard work in the 2022/2023 surf life saving season.
Their trip to Sydney's northern beaches in a few weeks will be the culmination of the season after their decision not to chase a national title in Western Australia.
"We could have gone to Aussies, but we're not going to Perth; we'll save our money and put it towards some new gear which will be more beneficial for us long-term," boat sweep Steve Monaghan said.
In total, the club will take two crews to Sydney in an attempt to gain New South Wales honours.
"We'll take the reserve men which is a combination of the Kockatoos (open men) and our reserve men so that will be fun," Monaghan said.
"And the girls have been putting in the hard yards so I expect them to go well. The fun factor is definitely there (in the club) and we're gearing up for state to see how we can go there."
The club wrapped up their North Coast Surfboat Series campaign at Coffs Harbour on February 18-19 with strong performances in the final-round of competition.
Their under-23 women took out the overall under-23 women's crown while they also finished third in the open division.
Their reserve men's colleagues finished third overall and Monaghan said they had a great day on Sunday.
"Everyone was buzzing; the kids were bug-eyed and loving it and there were a couple of hold-your-breath moments with the kids catching waves, but it turned out really good," he said.
"We had a fantastic day supporting each other and having a few old members having a go. The spirits were high that's for sure."
