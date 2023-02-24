Port Macquarie's Vanessa Amos always knew she wanted to have children but couldn't find the right partner to have them with.
Thanks to medical breakthroughs she didn't have to give up on her dream.
Vanessa gave birth to her son Luke in December, 2021, with the help of a sperm donor and IVF.
At the age of 37 she froze some of her eggs with fertility clinic IVFAustralia.
"My plan was that if I hadn't found anyone by the time I was 40, then I would look at doing it on my own," she said.
Vanessa was approaching her 40th birthday when she decided she'd have a crack at falling pregnant.
"It was now or never," she said.
Vanessa thought finding a sperm donor would be a bit like online dating.
"I thought I was going to get a big book and I was going to throw a party with all my girlfriends," she said.
However, she found out quickly that it doesn't work like that.
It took Vanessa 10 months before she got to the top of the donor list, after being told to put her name down early.
She picked her donor from three potential candidates based on his medical history and other aspects of his life.
It's one experience to find a sperm donor but another to fall pregnant successfully.
"It's a massive emotional rollercoaster," Vanessa said.
She was required to travel to Sydney for the IVF process, due to the location of the clinic.
According to IVFAustralia's website, IVF is a procedure where higher doses of fertility drugs are used to encourage a larger number of eggs to grow.
Eggs are collected from the ovaries and joined with the donated sperm, using intracyto plasmic sperm injection (ICSI), in the laboratory.
They develop in a protected environment for a few days, before being transferred back into the woman's uterus.
Vanessa went through an egg retrieval process but had a negative reaction to the hormonal drugs.
Medical staff froze her embryos instead of going further in the process.
In hindsight, Vanessa said that turned out to be a good decision.
"It gave my body time to recover and rest from the egg retrieval," she said.
The transfer happened in the third month and it was successful.
Vanessa felt a combination of nervousness and excitement during her first trimester.
She also suffered from morning sickness.
"Although that was really horrible it was also nice because it felt real," she said.
She thanked her work for being incredibly supportive of her.
Vanessa celebrated her 40th birthday with friends three days after her future baby Luke was inseminated.
Vanessa said her first year as a mum has been exhausting.
"I know you make a lot of sacrifices but I did think I'd be able to get back to some things," she said.
She wants to be able to do more exercise but finds her energy levels are lagging.
Vanessa said getting Luke, the dog and herself out the door for a walk with the pram is a struggle.
"It's a mission to get out of the house," she said.
However, Luke is now at daycare and Vanessa said it's nice to have some space back even though she's working.
Vanessa said she hasn't experienced any stigma when it comes to bringing up her experience.
"I'm really open about it," she said.
"I don't want there to be a stigma especially as Luke is growing up.
"I want as much education out there as possible."
Vanessa said the donors are amazing and they don't get paid anything.
Luke can contact the sperm donor when he turns 18.
IVFAustralia keeps donor records confidential.
Vanessa encourages other people to consider using a sperm donor if they are able to.
"If you can do it, go for it," she said.
