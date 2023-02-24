Camden Haven Courier

Port Macquarie resident Vanessa Amos opens up on having a baby with a sperm donor

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
February 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie resident Vanessa Amos gave birth to her son Luke with the help of a sperm donor and IVF. Picture supplied by Vanessa Amos.

Port Macquarie's Vanessa Amos always knew she wanted to have children but couldn't find the right partner to have them with.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.