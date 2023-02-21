The Camden Haven's oyster farmers have pulled all manner of rubbish out of our waterways.
For the fourth year, they have taken part in the statewide Tide to Tip campaign organised by OceanWatch Australia.
Tide to Tip not only provides a way for fishers and farmers to give back to the estuaries on which their livelihoods depend but it also keeps our waterways pristine.
Local oyster grow Brett Harper was among those to take part.
"Keeping our estuaries clean and healthy is crucial for our industry to ensure we can continue to supply quality oysters to the community," he said.
The annual event covers 22 estuaries from across NSW, WA, and Qld.
Not only do the oyster farmers clean-up the area, they also sort, curate and count the collected rubbish.
A summary of the waste is then documented and analysed by the Australian Marine Debris Database, which is a program run by Tangaroa Blue Foundation.
In the previous three years, more than 30 tonnes of waste has been removed from Australia's estuaries.
Partners in Tide to Tip include the NSW Department of Primary Industries, local lands services, Clean-up Australia and OceanWatch Australia.
This clean-up, which took place in the Camden Haven on February 14, is run by OceanWatch Australia, through funding from the Australian Government.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.