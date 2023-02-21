In the rivers, bream numbers have been consistent off the breakwalls with quite a few bag limit catches reported. Green prawns have been the standout bait. Up in the Hastings River, whiting are active, with both surface and diving lures seeing good results. Flathead also remain consistent from all of our local rivers, whilst the Camden Haven River has produced some terrific sized lizards over the past week. Mulloway remain sporadic although a few school sized fish continue to be encountered around the bridges and up the deeper sections of the Maria River.