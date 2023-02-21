Camden Haven Courier
Column

What's biting: snapper, pearl perch and kingfish off Crowdy Head and Laurieton

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
February 22 2023 - 10:00am
This week's photo is of Matt Miller with a great sized trevally caught recently in the Hastings River near Little Rawdon Island

With the end of summer near and southerly winds becoming more common from an angling perspective, this is just what we want to see in the lead-up to our autumn fishing season. Some intermittent rainfall, southerly winds, warm current and the occasional bit of swell all bode well for the months ahead.

