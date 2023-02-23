Newly re-elected Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher has already started thinking about how he can improve football in the region.
Fletcher was relieved to have been voted in for another 12-month stint in charge of the board at an annual general meeting on February 19.
It will be his fourth year on the board and second as chairman, but his focus for 2023 will be on increasing female participation rates.
And he couldn't have picked a better time to aim to grow numbers - particularly in the southern part of the Mid North Coast zone - than with the FIFA Women's World Cup a little under six months away.
"We've got to get on the back of the Women's World Cup and on the back end of the Socceroos efforts [at the FIFA World Cup] and rebuild our brand," Fletcher said.
"We've got to get more female participation particularly in the south so we can start an all-girl competition where we can bring those 12, 13, 14-year-old's through the system."
And while the focus will be on women's numbers, he is aware that any success starts at grassroots level.
"You don't get a plant without the seed, so we've got to plant the seed for these young kids to want to play soccer," he said.
A number of clubs throughout the zone have started the "Little Cubs" program which is focused on children mainly aged between three and five who watch their brother or sister play every weekend.
"All they want to do at that age is get on the field, so a number of clubs have a program that runs from 8.30am on Saturday which allows for that," Fletcher said.
"We've got to encourage more clubs to do that."
Fletcher said FMNC has regularly been encouraging Northern NSW Football "to bash on Football Australia's door to try and get a bit more stuff coming down the line".
"FA (Football Australia) has to start considering junior football and make the Matildas and Socceroos (players) available to us to promote locally," he said.
"Sam Kerr is idolised by so many young footballers - both male and female - and we've got to build on that.
"A lot of kids around our zone know Angus Thurgate came from the Port Macquarie area so we've got to utilise those drawcards to get kids more involved."
Community sport has been disrupted for the past three years due to the pandemic, but Fletcher was hopeful the 2023 season would see a return to normality for football.
"[Players] are very resilient, but it has certainly been very frustrating," he said.
"But I've often believed Vitamin D is the best thing in the world for any ailments."
