Camden Haven Courier

Bonza announces start date for direct Port Macquarie-Melbourne flights

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
February 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza will begin flights linking Port Macquarie and Melbourne on May 4. Picture supplied by Bonza

Travellers can look forward to direct Port Macquarie-Melbourne flights from early May with new airline Bonza.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.