FORMER A-League Women football star, Emma Stanbury admits she's undecided where she'll play for Mid Coast in this year's Herald Women's Premier League.
Stanbury, 31, has had stints at Adelaide United, Canberra United and the Newcastle Jets in her stellar career. However, she takes on a new challenge this year as captain-coach of the Middies, a side that has been among the strugglers in the Newcastle-based premier league.
Mid Coast is the only club in the league not based in the Newcastle/Hunter area.
"I'll either be an attacking back or a centre midfielder,'' Stanbury said when asked what role she'll play.
"It will depend on who we're playing.''
She's confident Mid Coast will be competitive.
"It's coming together pretty well,'' she said.
"I can see progress already. The girls are quick learners.''
The Middies have played three trials and that's already an improvement on the last two years.
Mid Coast went into the 2021 and 2022 campaigns virtually without a pre-season due to wet weather and closed fields. They were forced to train indoors in basketball stadiums or outdoors on synthetic surface fields. Subsequently the Middies struggled in early rounds, lacking fitness and structure.
The rain hasn't been a factor this time, although hot days and storms have caused some problems.
"We have had to call some sessions because of the weather - but otherwise it has been pretty good, it's just a matter of taking the opportunity when we get it on the training pitch,'' Stanbury said.
"We're good for numbers, we have 24 or 25 players. I'm also hoping to bring some 17s up to give them an opportunity, because there are some quality players there.''
Two players, Zora Boskovski and Beth Kauter, have impressed Stanbury in the pre-season.
"Zora has a lot of potential - she's only 14. I've been reaching out to a few people about her, she should be on the Young Matildas' radar,'' Stanbury said.
"Beth, in the midfield, has only been playing soccer a couple of years but she's an absolute natural. She plays in that holding midfield role for us, and she will standout this year.''
The Middies start the season against Adamstown Rosebuds at Taree on Sunday, March 5. It's a long season - 21 weeks, and Mid Coast does more travelling than any of the eight clubs involved.
Stanbury admits she doesn't know much about the opposing teams.
"It's going to be a learning curve for me. I think New Lambton or Charlestown are meant to be top teams,'' she said.
"But it will be a bit more even this year. A lot of the W-League girls have dispersed themselves across different clubs and that'll make it exciting instead of the competition being a two horse race.''
However, it's unlikely that any top liners will wander up the Pacific Highway to ply their trade with the Middies.
"I haven't actually tried to target any, just because of our location and obviously there'd be a financial obligation,'' Stanbury said.
"I'm trying to focus giving the girls who come to training and who are there all the time the opportunity for game time, that keeps it fair.
"And there is a lot of talent here I want to help develop.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
