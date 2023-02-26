Camden Haven Courier

Bushland near Queen's Lake Nature Reserve to become national park to safeguard koalas

By Newsroom
February 27 2023 - 4:00am
Picture of koala and joey by Abbey Henry. Picture of the soon to be protected bushland near Queens Lake by Karina Glover

Just over 77 hectares of bushland near the Queens Lake Nature Reserve will be added to the state's national parks estate.

