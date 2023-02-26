Camden Haven Courier

Camden Haven resident Joy Smith's community contribution recognised with state award

By Newsroom
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:03am
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams hands Joy Smith her certificate to recognise her contribution to community.

Joy Smith of Laurieton is being celebrated with a Local Woman of the Year Award in recognition of the significant support she has given to the community.

