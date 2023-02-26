Joy Smith of Laurieton is being celebrated with a Local Woman of the Year Award in recognition of the significant support she has given to the community.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams congratulated Joy and presented her with a certificate signed by the Premier at a gathering of family and friends.
They had come together to celebrate Joy's 90th birthday at the Laurieton United Services Club on Sunday, February 26.
"Joy is well known in her local community primarily for her integral role in the Laurieton RSL Sub Branch, where she has held many positions including welfare assistant and for many years vice president," Mrs Williams said.
Joy was the first female vice president for the sub branch. At the time, there were only another two in the state.
During her two terms as vice president, Joy introduced many new initiatives including social outings for the members.
Joy is renowned for her organisational skills and her 'can do' attitude and was always the powerhouse behind the success of significant events including Anzac Day, Vietnam and Korean Veterans Day and Christmas functions.
"The welfare of other veterans has always been her focus assisting the Women's Auxillary and visiting members in aged care facilities," Mrs Williams said.
"In addition she dedicated much time to raising funds for Defence Care."
Joy served as a RAAF nurse from 1951-54 in the Korean War and takes pride in visiting local schools to share her experiences.
The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual program, which recognises and celebrates the support women give to their local communities throughout NSW.
The Local Woman of the Year Awards are a way for the NSW Government to celebrate the achievements of women as part of International Women's Day on March 8.
The NSW Women of the Year Awards will be held at the International Convention Centre, Sydney on March 9.
Joy is looking forward to attending this gala event.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.