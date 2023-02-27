The hearing date has been set for a Lake Cathie massage therapist charged with allegedly sexually touching a female patient without consent.
Mark John De Bono, 63, is charged with two counts of sexually touch another person without consent.
The matter has been listed for hearing on May 19, 2023 at Port Macquarie Local Court and is expected to take four hours.
Police say that on Friday October 21, a 36-year-old woman attended a massage parlour in Lake Cathie for an appointment.
It is alleged De Bono sexually touched the woman during the massage, which led her to stop the treatment and leave.
Police were notified and officers from the Mid North Coast Police District began investigating the alleged incident.
On November 19, about 6.30pm, detectives arrested De Bono at Port Macquarie Police Station.
Court documents show De Bono allegedly cupped the woman's breast and kissed her pubic bone during the massage.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The bail conditions that were entered by De Bono on November 20 will continue.
His bail conditions state he is not to treat any female clients unless another adult is present.
If they are an existing client, they are able to be treated by him, but must be informed by De Bono that he is before the court on allegations of sexual touching and those clients must consent to being treated by him.
The case will return for hearing on May 19.
