Hearing date set for massage therapist Mark De Bono accused of sexually touching patient

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated February 27 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:48pm
Port Macquarie Local Court. Picture, file

The hearing date has been set for a Lake Cathie massage therapist charged with allegedly sexually touching a female patient without consent.

