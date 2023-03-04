Port Macquarie resident Ken Buckle's doctors say his health is better than most 70-year-olds.
The 102-year-old will celebrate his 103rd birthday with close family and friends on Tuesday, March 7.
A devout church-goer, Ken is a member of the Port Macquarie Baptist Church community.
"I am a committed Christian and I always felt the influence of bible truths," he said.
"No matter how steep the mountain, God will walk it with you."
Ken likes to keep busy and connects with his friends at a coffee shop near his home at Parklands.
"To make sure I don't get stuck in a rut, I go up there each day," he said.
Ken said he has lived his life according to Frank Sinatra's song "I did it my way".
He said he's very independent but not lonely or bored.
Ken was one of 10 children in his family.
"I do miss that continuous company that was there all my life," he said.
Ken married Delle Brown in Sydney in 1943 and the couple raised five children, Phillip who lives at Curl Curl, Stephen, a Glebe resident, Peter, a retiree who lives in Kangaroo Valley, Jennifer, who lives in Mudgee and Melinda, a resident of California.
Ken said his life has been very eventful and he's had to face many challenges head on.
He's experienced two depressions and been subjected to two employment losses.
"It's been an eventful life, not always happy in terms of continuous employment or emotional stability," he said.
Ken spent 13 years on the drawing board for mechanical engineering in designing overhead cranes.
He was responsible for the early measurements on the slipways of the first building of Tribal class destroyers at Cockatoo Dock.
Ken wanted to learn about business, so accepted a job as a trainee manager at Woolworths.
He spent four years there and enjoyed the "hustle and bustle of people".
However, he was forced to go back to industry for financial reasons to support his family.
He then ventured into sales engineering and advertising sales, twice being headhunted by major industrial and rural suppliers.
Ken has also been a fabric shop business owner and bought into the weekly local newspaper at Grafton.
He was made manager of Grafton's daily paper.
"I felt I knew what was wrong with the daily paper and that I could make a difference," he said.
Ken made the paper profitable within 12 months.
Ken's hobbies include gardening, painting and calligraphy.
Ruth, Ken's niece said he has the most beautiful handwriting.
"His signature Christmas card is beautifully written, with Christmas bells coloured in," she said.
All the family members get Ken to create their Christmas cards, due to his strong design skills.
Ken said his family has spread out but he's proud that he's been able to keep in touch with many members of his extended family.
Ken said a life highlight for him was being among hundreds of schoolchildren who walked the Sydney Harbour Bridge the day before it was officially opened on March 12, 1932.
He also watched Bert Hinkler complete the first solo airplane flight from England to Australia in 1928.
Ken retired to the Port Macquarie-Hastings about 40 years ago. He spent years in Wauchope before moving to Parklands.
