Temporary safety measures are in place at North Haven breakwall while plans develop towards a long term solution for repairs.
A fence was erected at the North Haven breakwall on Tuesday, February 28 to create a safety barrier.
Rocks at the breakwall have fallen away, which has created a drop off gap between the path and the rocks.
Camden Haven resident Peter Friend said he's voiced his concerns over the last nine months to the office for Local Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams.
Mr Friend said the gap between the breakwall rocks and the path poses a safety hazard for all pedestrians.
The North Haven breakwall pathway is very popular with all ages, and children ride their bikes along it.
Mr Friend said it's a positive step that temporary fencing has been erected, however he believes a long term solution is needed.
The breakwall was previously damaged during the March 2021 flood event.
In November 2021, Transport for NSW carried out essential maintenance on the breakwall at North Haven to replace rock that was displaced.
It took weeks to fix the breakwall at that time.
However, since then rocks have been displaced again due to the impact of storms and king tides.
A spokesperson for Mrs Williams said temporary signage and a pool fence-type barrier is being erected at the location to alert pedestrians.
"[To] physically prevent exposure to the edge of the footpath," he said.
"The barrier is a temporary measure that will be in place while Transport for NSW continue to liaise with the costal design engineer."
The coastal engineer is developing a design to provide a permanent solution, that will prevent future slippage of the rocks.
"The concept design for the permanent solution may involve placing very large rocks at the toe of the existing rock wall to prevent further slippage, and topping up the crest layer of (smaller) rocks back to the footpath level," the spokesperson said.
The on-site work is expected to commence in late 2023.
