Temporary measures in place to mitigate North Haven breakwall path risks

By Liz Langdale
March 1 2023 - 4:00am
A fence was being erected at the North Haven breakwall on Tuesday, February 28 due to the safety risk the gap between the rocks and the path poses. Picture by Liz Langdale

Temporary safety measures are in place at North Haven breakwall while plans develop towards a long term solution for repairs.

