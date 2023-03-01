Lake Cathie bow out of Australia Cup race after Woolgoolga defeat

Lake Cathie FC's progression through the Australia Cup ended in the third round on February 25 when they were humbled 6-0 by Woolgoolga United.
The Football Mid North Coast club battled hard for 75 minutes to keep the score at 1-0 before the floodgates opened late in the match.
Captain Shaun Buckley said they learned a lot from the fixture against the North Coast Football opposition.
He was hopeful it would stand them in good stead for their upcoming C-grade season in 2023.
"They were head and shoulders above us; we had no answer for them... they were that much better than us," Buckley said.
"We kept them at 1-0 up to about the 75th minute and played really well up until then, but then they got a couple of quick goals and we couldn't keep up with them.
"They were fitter and much stronger than us. We just couldn't get the ball off them."
And while the end score line was lopsided, the captain admitted there were positives to be taken out of the fixture.
"The boys were a bit sore from the week before and are not really used to playing for 90 minutes so a bit of fatigue came into it," Buckley said.
"But they should keep their heads high for 75 minutes and then it went downhill pretty quick."
Shaun said his team didn't give themselves a chance by turning over the ball and rarely stringing more than a couple of passes together.
At times it was almost like they were chasing shadows.
"The best way to describe it would be it was us in C-grade and we were playing an A-plus team; we just weren't up for it and we could not answer it," Buckley said.
"We turned the ball over so much. As soon as we'd string a couple of passes together we'd turn the ball over and you can't win without the ball."
