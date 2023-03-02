As we head into autumn the fishing action should continue to fire in the rivers, on the beaches, off the rocks and offshore.
The weather is allowing decent breaks for fishos to get out and the long-term forecast remains consistent with north-east winds for a few days followed by a couple of days of southerly winds.
Fishing in the rivers this week; there was a bit of colour from the rain in these afternoon storms.
The Hastings River is producing great numbers of school mulloway and should only get better as we head into the full moon.
In the Macleay River, fishos continue to catch and release some great sized flathead, mainly using live poddy mullet for bait.
Bream however are bound to be throughout the lower reaches of each of the rivers in good numbers. Mullet or bonito fillets will be gun baits, as will either mullet or chicken gut.
The breakwalls are holding good numbers of tailor, with the Hastings and Macleay producing the odd cobia for local fishos throughout the week.
For the freshwater enthusiasts there are a few fish being caught in the late afternoons before the storms hit.
A few locals headed west over the weekend and successfully caught bass from Pipe Clay through to Mount Seaview in the Hastings River.
Off the beaches, with the limited reports, bream and whiting have been around in reasonable numbers, with Shelly beach in Port Macquarie being quite consistent.
Fishing further south from Dunbogan to Diamond Head beach produced great sized tailor for the local fishos during the week.
Off the rocks, the longtail tuna shouldn't be too far away but tailor and bonito are well worth chasing in the meantime.
Reports of the odd large mulloway were caught further north around Big Hill and Queens Head last weekend.
It's a good time to stock up on bait with plenty of bonito around most headlands.
I received a couple of reports from the rock-based game fishos this week that they landed a couple of metre sized cobia on those northern headlands using live bait.
For offshore fishing, mackerel season has started further south with Plomer Bay and Lake Cathie producing some great spanish and spotted mackerel throughout the week.
Cobia are in great numbers this year but only smaller models around four to six kilos. I'm yet to hear any reports of larger sized fish.
Sharks are remaining an issue with a lot of fish taken either at the boat or during the initial fight.
Fishos off South West Rocks last weekend saw some terrific mahi mahi catches, along with black marlin and yellowfin tuna.
Further south off Crowdy throughout the week, anglers caught some great snapper and kingfish on the offshore reefs.
Good luck to anyone heading out for a fish and stay safe out on the water.
