Camden Haven Courier

Meet Unity: Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail's symbol of inclusion and diversity

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
March 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Francessca O'Donnell and Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail founder Margret Meagher with Unity the pride koala. Picture by Lindsay Moller Productions

A Hello Koalas pride sculpture named Unity will be part of Sydney's WorldPride Oxford Street party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.