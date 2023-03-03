A Hello Koalas pride sculpture named Unity will be part of Sydney's WorldPride Oxford Street party.
Unity will appear on the stage on Saturday (March 4), along with Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail founder Margret Meagher and artist Francessca O'Donnell, who painted Unity.
"Including Unity as part of Sydney WorldPride 2023 is an honour for Port Macquarie and acknowledges the community's commitment to inclusion and diversity," Mrs Meagher said.
Mrs Meagher long entertained the idea of creating a Hello Koalas pride sculpture.
"Linking with WorldPride Sydney 2023 and with funding support from the NSW government arts and culture funding agency Create NSW, Unity has come to life to play a role in encouraging and embracing inclusion and diversity in Australian communities," she said.
"We are especially pleased because Unity will be an integral member of the Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail for many years to come and a visually engaging reminder of the success of WorldPride Sydney 2023 and what will follow."
Unity is the fifth Hello Koalas sculpture Ms O'Donnell has created for the trail.
Ms O'Donnell said when designing Unity, she wanted to capture the diverse LGBTQIA+ community in a fun colourful way, that reflected all members and captured some of the fun and colour of Mardi Gras.
"Unity wears the Pride Flag as a cape, complemented by circles banded in the colours of the many flags that represent different gender identities."
Ms O'Donnell hopes Unity will become a talking point.
A mosaic sculpture by Ms O'Donnell will follow, drawing on Unity's design, and be included in Hello Koalas travelling exhibitions.
Unity is the latest sculpture on the award-winning trail.
The one metre-high fibreglass koala sculptures, hand-painted by local artists, weave across Greater Port Macquarie and the Mid North Coast.
A 2.5 metre-high Hello Koalas sculpture is located in the Cowarra State Forest's new tourism and educational precinct, Guulabaa.
Unity will go on display at the Hello Koalas Gallery and Gift Shop at 10 Bellbowrie Street, Port Macquarie.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
