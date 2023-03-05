Tony Judge hopes to impart any tips and tricks he learned during a three-and-a-half week European tour with the Australian under-16 schoolboys to players around the Hastings.
Judge recently returned to Port Macquarie after his assistant coach's role of the team saw them register seven wins from eight starts against a number of high-profile European teams.
The only defeat came at the hands of ninth-ranked European team Ireland.
"They are ranked ninth in Europe so it was a good clash and they beat us 3-1, but we gave them a good game and had our chances to score," Judge said.
"They were just a little more clinical than us and capitalised on a few of our errors."
But it was the knowledge the Iona FC president and head coach gained from the trip that could unlock and unearth the region's next football stars.
"It's a great learning experience for me and it's just a joy to work with boys at that level who just want to learn," Judge said.
"It's good to meet football people in those top professional academies and speak to them about what they're doing as well as how they're educating and coaching their young players.
"Hopefully I can impart some of that knowledge on our local Hastings community."
Judge hopes to also share his knowledge with Football Mid North Coast through their Talent Support Program that covers both the North Coast and Mid North Coast regions.
"It's also through the schools and I'm at Wauchope High so hopefully some of that motivation rubs off on the kids," he said.
"Then we've got the Iona kids and some kids through my own academy at Shoot Football hopefully I'm getting across plenty of young players on the Mid North Coast."
The Australians started their tour with a 9-3 win over English independent schools before they travelled to Wales and defeated Welsh under-16s 2-1 before a 2-0 win over Swansea City.
"They're (Swansea) one of those big academies and are a former English Premier League team," Judge said.
Australia then went down 3-1 to Ireland before defeating Northern Ireland 5-2, but it was the end of the trip that provided the highlights.
They defeated Celtic 2-0 and Arsenal 5-1 before a 6-1 hammering of Estudiantes of London wrapped up the tour.
"We got to play at the Hale End academy which is one of the more well-known academies in London so to beat them (Arsenal) on their own turf was very pleasing," Judge said.
"It was a good stepping stone to see where the boys were at compared to some of those boys who are already on professional contracts at 17 years of age."
