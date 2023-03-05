Tom Lovegrove ticked off a personal best time during his first appearance at Run Fest Port Macquarie which saw him cross the finish line first in the Treble Breakwall Buster on March 5.
The 33-year-old Terrigal Trotter was a late entrant into the annual running festival, but it didn't stop him covering 36.1 kilometres across three different events in just over two hours of race time.
He completed the 21.1 kilometre first leg in 1:12:46 and then the 10-kilometre in 0.36.29 before the five kilometre in a time of 0.18.37.
Lovegrove admitted he simply wanted a challenge and when he discovered a large contingent of Trotters were heading north, he jumped at the opportunity.
He will now appear on the honours list with more than 300 other runners who have achieved the feat at least once.
"I was a last-minute entry and saw the treble was going and thought 'why not come and do all three'," he said.
"I've moved up to Coffs Harbour for a couple of months and was nearby and there are so many Trotters that I knew were coming up so I thought it would be a good day out."
He had never previously competed at the decade-long annual running festival, but did run his first marathon as an 18-year-old.
It was also his first attempt at doing a half-marathon (21.1km) followed by a 10-kilometre run and then capped off with the five-kilometre distance all on the same day.
He admitted the biggest challenge was the flatness of the picturesque Port Macquarie course coupled with the energy-sapping humidity.
"It's all flat and there was no wind; in the morning it was a lot easier because it wasn't as hot. It's a pretty quick course," he said.
"I was going hard in the half and then trying to hold on for the 10 and the five. Great event.
"It's great coming through the main centre with the crowd and the support; it's a good one that allows you to get a good time."
"Relieved" race director Kevin Chilvers acknowledged every one of the 2500 runners across the two-day event were competing for a variety of reasons.
It was what separated the event from many others throughout the year.
"People may be running to chase down a PB, they might be running with their new wife, they might have just had a new baby and they're back running or they might be running with their child in their first run run," he said.
"There's a lot of stories about why people are so satisfied when they cross that finish line."
Chilvers said the main focus for the event organisers was on either "volunteer happy or run happy".
"It's a really good marriage between them because the runners are getting great support and the volunteers are getting thanked for their support on the course too," he said.
"We had two and a half thousand runners participating in the events over the weekend."
Next year's Run Fest Port Macquarie event has already been confirmed for March 2 and 3.
"We're very proactive with this event and we work very closely with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council who are great supporters and entries will open very soon," Chilvers said.
