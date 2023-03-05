Camden Haven Courier
Photos

Tom Lovegrove first across the line in Treble Breakwall Buster at 2023 Run Fest Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated March 5 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tom Lovegrove ticked off a personal best time during his first appearance at Run Fest Port Macquarie which saw him cross the finish line first in the Treble Breakwall Buster on March 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.