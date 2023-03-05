Herons Creek's days of poor internet connection are numbered.
It is one of 46 locations across regional NSW to receive enhanced broadband services through the NSW government's $50 million "Gig State" agreement with NBN Co.
The deal will see 11,000 homes and businesses in regional NSW connected to the internet through 56 new and shared fixed wireless towers using 5G technology.
Nationals leader Paul Toole is calling it the "largest ever digital infrastructure investment by the NSW Government."
"Our focus with Gig State is to improve services for communities who can currently only access a satellite internet connection, such as Wilcannia in the Far West, Kundabung on the North Coast, Goolgowi in the Riverina."
NBN Co will commence detailed planning and will provide these communities with more details about the rollout in the coming months.
NBN Chief Development Officer Gavin Williams said it was essential that services evolved to meet demand now and into the future.
"As a result of the exponential growth in data usage seen over the past decade, we are facing a step-change in demand for broadband in rural and regional areas," he said.
The $100 million Gig State project is part of the Regional Digital Connectivity program funded by the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund, which is dedicated to transformational infrastructure investment across regional NSW.
The project is being rolled-out incrementally and should be completed by the end of 2025.
