Herons Creek on list of 46 regional communities to receive better internet

By Newsroom
Updated March 5 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:25pm
Some of the regional centres to receive improved internet access under the new NSW Government deal with NBN Co

Herons Creek's days of poor internet connection are numbered.

