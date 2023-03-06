Camden Haven Courier
Bonny Hills Man Walk for connection and wellbeing

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated March 6 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
The Man Walk at Bonny Hills is a great way to meet people. Picture supplied by The Man Walk at Bonny Hills.

Bonny Hills resident Rob Tilling says his mental health has improved since he's been part of the local Man Walk.

