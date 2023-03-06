Bonny Hills Man Walk for connection and wellbeing

Bonny Hills resident Rob Tilling says his mental health has improved since he's been part of the local Man Walk.
The Man Walk is an initiative which is in place at a number of locations across Australia.
It provides an environment that is positive, supportive and inclusive.
The Bonny Hills Man Walk started in November, 2022.
Mr Tilling said all ages are welcome, and it's a great way to meet new people and connect with friends.
He was a member of the Port Macquarie Man Walk, before deciding to start one up in Bonny Hills.
Mr Tilling moved to Bonny Hills from Port Macquarie in February, 2022.
He's made new friends since starting the group.
"It's a great way to network with people that you otherwise wouldn't have got to know," he said.
Mr Tilling said Bonny Hills has a "lovely community feel".
The Man Walk is on every Thursday at 9am.
Walkers meet at Rainbow Beach at the park near the surf club.
People are welcome to stay for coffee after the walk.
For more information, call Rob on 0419 609 510.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.