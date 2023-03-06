Nurses and midwives at Port Macquarie Base Hospital will be holding an "extraordinary union meeting" on Tuesday, March 7 to address working conditions.
President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said members will decide if they will be walking off the job when they hold the meeting at 3pm on Tuesday.
"The healthcare system is in absolute disarray," he said.
"We are in a huge crisis in every hospital, including Port Macquarie Base Hospital."
An election poll by the Port Macquarie News shows health is the topic of most concern to readers as the March 25 election looms closer.
"The general public don't actually realise how bad it is until they need to use [the healthcare system]."
This meeting comes as the NSW Greens throw their support behind the plight of nurses and midwives across the state.
Greens candidate for the seat of Port Macquarie Stuart Watson met with Mr Brennan and Greens Upper House candidate and regional GP Dr Amanda Cohn outside Port Macquarie Base Hospital on Monday, March 6.
"What I've experienced first-hand across the state is an absolute staffing crisis in public health," Dr Cohn said.
"The Greens have committed to implement safe nurse-to-patient ratios as well as a 15 per cent pay rise for nurses, midwives and paramedics."
Dr Cohn said ratios have proved to save money in both Queensland and Victoria in the long run.
"We know that because that's been the experience in Queensland and Victoria and that report is on the NSW Parliamentary website," she said.
Dr Cohn is in the area to hold a health forum, with candidates for the seat of Port Macquarie and the community invited to attend.
"There will be health professionals there to share their experience and answer any community questions," Dr Cohn said.
The public health forum will be held at Town Green Buffet on Wednesday, March 8 at 6.30pm.
