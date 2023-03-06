A fitter, stronger, more experienced Lake Cathie Raiders have set their sights on reaching the Hastings League finals with a focus on continued improvement in 2023.
Coach Jayden Ehsman is back for another stint after a challenging first season in charge in 2022.
The club has welcomed a number of experienced players to help strengthen their playing stocks, led by former Port City Breakers prop Sean Barrett.
Ehsman hoped more of a focus that had been placed on the defensive side of the game would pay dividends come the end of the season.
"We've really concentrated on our defensive systems over the last few weeks now everything's come to the pointy end of pre-season," Ehsman said.
"We had our first full defensive session last week and it looks like the boys have been training together for five years so it's really come together nicely."
The Raiders showed noticeable improvement in the second half of last season, but in the end they left themselves with too much work to do to make the semi-finals.
"We set the stone last year and this year's about going that next step and getting to a point where we can open that front door," Ehsman said.
Coaching staff won't have to wait long to see how much their defence has improved with the Raiders to tackle Uralla at Lake Cathie Sporting Complex on March 11 from 2.30pm.
It will be one of the first rugby league trial matches to be played in the Hastings region for the season and while Ehsman wants to see some defensive starch in his side, he will also keep a close eye on individual players.
Some will look to cement their spot in the side for their season-opener on April 15 while others will look to move into calculations for one of the 19 spots up for grabs each week.
"[The trial result] won't really be important," Ehsman said.
"It's more of an individual scope for me, but I'd love to see our defensive system fall into place and what we've been working on in attack come into play.
"I just want to see where each individual is at. Some boys will be playing in positions they probably haven't played before, but that's what trials are for."
