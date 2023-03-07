Camden Haven Courier
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Nurse receiving 'ongoing support' following incident at Port Macquarie Base Hospital

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 7 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ward 2C is the hospital's surgical ward. Pictures by Ruby Pascoe

The Mid North Coast Health District (MNCLHD) is investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, between a patient and nurse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.