As we head into autumn, the winds continue to give us a mixture of north-easterlies followed by a few days of southerlies.
Over the weekend there should be plenty of opportunities for a fish especially on Sunday's midday high-tide.
In the rivers this past week, bream numbers have remained terrific with all of our rivers worth a look.
Luderick numbers are starting to pick up, with the Camden Haven and Hastings Rivers breakwalls holding fish and locals mainly using cabbage for bait.
Lake Cathie has proved me wrong and is still well and truly open to the ocean.
The lake continues to fish exceptionally well, with flathead, whiting and bream all in good numbers.
The lower section also has plenty of mullet schooling up, and this has not gone unnoticed by a few school mulloway around the full moon.
Off the beaches, some terrific tailor were taken throughout the week and the great catches should continue around the full moon.
Those fishing evening sessions scored greenbacks from North Shore Beach and Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie.
Whiting numbers also remain reasonable further south around Diamond Head, and a sprinkling of school mulloway are on most stretches of sand.
I fished off the rocks last Sunday morning at Perpendicular Point, unfortunately I didn't catch anything, but the fishos I spoke to out there said there were a couple of longtail tuna caught the previous day.
One lucky angler even landed a spanish mackerel.
Catching live bait was a struggle with only a few odd yakkas and garfish on offer.
I also had my esky stolen from the back of my ute in the car park.
I guess someone out there is enjoying my Yeti Tundra 110 and obviously needed it more than me.
Further north around the Port Macquarie ledges, fishos are catching plenty of tailor and bonito.
Last weekend the game fishing anglers off Port Macquarie caught great numbers of striped and blue marlin out wide along with some great sized mahi mahi.
The fishos that headed to sea and fished inshore reefs during the week caught snapper on live bait as well as the odd small cobia.
Further south Bonny Hills and Crowdy Head produced the odd spanish and spotted mackerel on Saturday, but it was a bit quiet for those fishing on Sunday.
For anyone looking to head out for a fish this weekend it may be a little busy on the mackerel grounds so I would try to fish the FADS and follow that up with a fish on the wider reefs for kingfish and pearl perch.
